Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
News

Murder suspected after woman found dead in Potrero Hill

Crime scene police tape is visible across an image with shadowy figures in an interior doorway.
The San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail is leading the open investigation. | Source: Adobe Stock
By Joe Burn

San Francisco police are investigating a suspected murder after a woman was found dead on a Potrero Hill street early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a report of an unconscious woman lying on the ground on Dakota Street near 23rd Street at around 6 a.m. The street runs through a public housing project.

Medics pronounced the woman dead on the scene. She is yet to be identified by the Chief Medical Examiner's Office.

The San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail is leading the open investigation.

Related

Police officers gather outside a home.
Suspect identified after woman fatally stabbed at San Francisco home, police say

No arrests have been made at this time.

Joe Burn can be reached at jburn@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

CrimeHomicideNewsPotrero Hill