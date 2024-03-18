Murder suspected after woman found dead in Potrero Hill

San Francisco police are investigating a suspected murder after a woman was found dead on a Potrero Hill street early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a report of an unconscious woman lying on the ground on Dakota Street near 23rd Street at around 6 a.m. The street runs through a public housing project.
Medics pronounced the woman dead on the scene. She is yet to be identified by the Chief Medical Examiner's Office.
The San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail is leading the open investigation.
No arrests have been made at this time.