Police have not confirmed if Wilson is the victim's son despite several requests for clarity.

After identifying Wilson as the suspect, officers located him driving a vehicle in the Ingleside neighborhood and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, police said. A chase ensued with the suspect leading officers to Oakland, where he was taken into custody.

On Wednesday night, police told The Standard that a suspect, later identified as 46-year-old Marceleno Wilson, was taken into custody following a chase that ended in the East Bay.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was unavailable, pending next-of-kin notification from the city's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The unnamed woman was found after a property manager called police to report a forced-open front door at a home on Appleton Avenue in Holly Park, which is just west of Bernal Heights.

San Francisco police found a woman fatally stabbed in the back after officers were called to a home in the Holly Park neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The home where the woman was found is part of the Holly Courts housing complex. Neighbors and other residents at the property told The Standard they had seen police cars at the complex before—and in front of the unit where the woman was found dead. Still, they were bewildered by the killing.

“This is just so shocking for us,” said Debra Daniels, who lives on Appleton six doors down from the unit. “How did this happen?”

Daniels said she often saw police cars in front of the building, saying cops had come three times in the last month.

Daniels and another Holly Courts resident told The Standard the woman often got into arguments with her son.

“Her and her son would have fights and arguments all the time,” said one resident, who asked to not be identified due to safety concerns. “They’ve repaired the door multiple times already.”