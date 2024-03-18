A suspect in the January killing of a liquor store owner is a 13-year-old boy who allegedly committed another armed robbery 40 minutes later in Oakland, police said.
The unnamed boy, an Oakland resident who turns 14 in July, is charged with murder and attempted robbery in the Jan. 6 fatal shooting of Maged Alazzani, 46, at Orlando's Market, officials said.
Investigators believe the boy went on to commit another armed robbery at a convenience store less than an hour later, and he's also suspected in a robbery at a Target outlet in nearby Emeryville the following day, the Bay Area News Group reported Saturday.
Alazzani was shot in the chest, and investigators believe it was the 13-year-old who killed the father of four.
The juvenile was arrested in February. Detectives were searching for a possible male accomplice in all three robberies, police said.
According to authorities, the two are also suspected in a robbery at Target in Emeryville the following day, but no charges have been filed yet in that case.
The 13-year-old boy is being prosecuted as a juvenile, which limits his possible term of confinement if convicted to no longer than his 25th birthday. That would be in 2036. Under a state law passed in 2018, anyone younger than 16 cannot be charged as an adult in California.