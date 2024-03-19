Gallery of 7 photos

Expand photo

1 of 7 Go to previous photo Go to next photo

Spectactors in white and gold face masks watch the immersive play "Lyra" at NoPa co-living house the Muse. | Source: Misha Gurevich for The Standard

A scene from the Muse's "Lyra" dramatizes a group of souls in Hades' underworld rising up in rebellion. | Source: Misha Gurevich for The Standard

Spring Bacchanalia partygoers hang out in the backyard of co-living house the Muse in NoPa. | Source: Misha Gurevich for The Standard

Bright green light washes over a scene from the immserive play "Lyra." | Source: Misha Gurevich for The Standard

Partygoers hang out in a bright green room inspired by the Greek version of heaven, Elysium. | Source: Misha Gurevich for The Standard

A woman performs on a dance floor inspired by the underworld of the Greek god, Hades. | Source: Misha Gurevich for The Standard