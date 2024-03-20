Man arrested after 20 vehicles’ tires slashed in Richmond District

San Francisco police arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a vandalism incident where over 20 vehicles had their tires slashed in the city's Richmond District.
The San Francisco Police Department said in a press release that officers from the Richmond station responded around 9 p.m. Monday to reports of a vandalism suspect slashing vehicle tires near 12th Avenue and Anza Street.
Officers located and detained Osiel Torres of San Francisco, who matched the description from a nearby incident that had just occurred, police said.
An investigation determined that Torres vandalized more than 20 vehicles in the area. He was booked into San Francisco County Jail on 22 counts of felony vandalism.
Police credited the swift response by officers and a call from one of the vandalism victims in making the arrest. The incident remains under investigation.