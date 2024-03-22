James Robinson had already boarded a BART train at San Francisco’s Civic Center Station around 7 a.m. on March 8, en route to a Walmart in the East Bay, when he realized his phone needed charging.

Robinson, a Black man who uses public transit as his main means of travel, saw an open power outlet as he entered the first train car near the bike staging area and plugged in his charging cord, he told The Standard.

When the train reached Lake Merritt Station, two BART police officers boarded, approached Robinson and told him what he was doing was illegal.

In fact, it's not—but a few minutes later, Robinson found himself in handcuffs anyway.

"I feel like this is another case of a person being of color in America but more specifically on the BART system," Robinson said.

In a video recording of his interaction with officers reviewed by The Standard, Robinson points out that the signage around the exposed electrical outlet doesn’t explicitly specify that riders are prohibited from using it. Robinson goes on to tell officers they have “no authority” to tell him he can’t use the outlet.

An argument ensued, the recording shows. After refusing to unplug, Robinson was removed from the train at the next stop, Fruitvale Station, and detained, according to Robinson and BART.

“They physically pulled me off because I wasn’t going to go anywhere,” Robinson said. “I started recording during the interaction because I said, ‘Wait a minute. This can’t be real.’”