“Organized retail theft is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in San Francisco,” District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement. “My office will continue to partner with the San Francisco Police Department to ensure there is accountability and that perpetrators face consequences. Working in partnership with victims, businesses, and other law enforcement agencies, we will continue to make progress.”

Savannah Church, 25, was convicted of committing assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, two counts of organized retail theft and one count of petty theft, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said. Church was also ordered to pay $43,170.84 in restitution to the victims.

A San Francisco woman was sentenced to two years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to what prosecutors described as a series of "snatch-and-grab thefts" at Walgreens and other stores.

Prosecutors alleged that Church was part of an organized group that stole merchandise from Walgreens, Sephora and Bath & Body Works stores in San Francisco from April 23, 2023, through Sept. 15, 2023. The DA's Office said the group's strategy was to enter the store together, quickly grab and conceal items, and then flee. Church was also accused of assaulting a person who tried to stop her from robbing someone on the street.

Church was arrested on Sept. 15 and has been in custody ever since, according to online booking records and the DA's Office. It was not immediately known if she has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.