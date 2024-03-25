Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Sunday night inside a San Francisco home in the Portola neighborhood.

Just before 8:45 p.m., officers responded to Dwight Street between San Bruno Avenue and Girard Street for a report of a shooting, a police spokesman said in a statement Sunday.

When officers arrived at a home, they found two adults suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid, and medics arrived and declared the victims dead at the scene, police said.

Preliminary police information obtained by The Standard reports the victims are a 50-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman whose bodies were discovered by relatives. The information states the killings could be a murder-suicide.

Giny Chin, who lives directly across the street from the scene of the crime, said the victims were never known to fight and held a happy home with three kids—who have all grown up and moved out of the house.

She said she saw the man the day before and he seemed in good spirits.

“They’re good neighbors, no fighting nothing,” Chin said.

The victims have yet to be identified by the Chief Medical Examiner's Office.