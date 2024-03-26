On April 8, the United States will experience a rare celestial event: a total solar eclipse. For a few hours, the moon will travel in front of the sun, blocking it completely.

In San Francisco, the eclipse will begin around 10:14 a.m., with the peak blockage of the sun occurring about an hour later. About 44% of the sun will be obscured in San Francisco.

Southern California will get more of a show, with Old Town San Diego, for example, experiencing 62% blockage of the sun.

When the total solar eclipse creates a spectacle in the skies over Mexico and North America, it will mark the first time such an event has occurred in this part of the world for nearly seven years.

There won’t be another U.S. eclipse, spanning coast to coast, until 2045. That one will stretch from Northern California all the way to Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The peak spectacle on April 8 will last up to 4 minutes and 28 seconds in the path of total darkness—twice as long as the total solar eclipse that dimmed U.S. skies in 2017.

This eclipse will take a different and more populated route, entering over Mexico’s Pacific coast, dashing up through Texas and Oklahoma, and crisscrossing the Midwest, mid-Atlantic, and New England before exiting over eastern Canada into the Atlantic.

An estimated 44 million people live inside the 115-mile-wide path of totality stretching from Mazatlán, Mexico, to Newfoundland; about 32 million of them are in the U.S., guaranteeing jammed roads for the must-see celestial sensation.

The eclipse will allow many to share in the “wonder of the universe without going very far,” said NASA’s eclipse program manager Kelly Korreck.

Fifteen U.S. states will get a piece of the action.