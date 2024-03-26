New PG&E outage hits 1,600 after Presidio power cut fizzles out

A second PG&E power outage began at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, just as a larger issue that affected nearly 8,000 San Franciscans around the Presidio began to fizzle out, with power almost fully restored.

The new outage is affecting 1,600 customers along Market Street between Dolores Street and Van Ness Avenue in the Lower Haight, Hayes Valley, and the northern edge of the Mission. It's estimated to be restored by 11:30 p.m., according to PG&E.

The initial outage started at 7:56 a.m. and left 7,860 San Francisco customers without power.

"We’ve been working to restore customers as safely and as quickly as possible, and at this time, a total of approximately 1,779 customers are affected," a PG&E spokesperson said at 11:16 a.m.