New PG&E outage hits 1,600 after Presidio power cut fizzles out

blue PG&E pickup truck
Crews with PG&E worked Tuesday to restore power after an outage struck several San Francisco neighborhoods. | Source: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
By George Kelly

A second PG&E power outage began at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, just as a larger issue that affected nearly 8,000 San Franciscans around the Presidio began to fizzle out, with power almost fully restored.

The new outage is affecting 1,600 customers along Market Street between Dolores Street and Van Ness Avenue in the Lower Haight, Hayes Valley, and the northern edge of the Mission. It's estimated to be restored by 11:30 p.m., according to PG&E.

The initial outage started at 7:56 a.m. and left 7,860 San Francisco customers without power.

"We’ve been working to restore customers as safely and as quickly as possible, and at this time, a total of approximately 1,779 customers are affected," a PG&E spokesperson said at 11:16 a.m.

The preliminary cause of the Presidio outage was a damaged underground cable, the spokesperson said.

A grayscale map of a city shows multiple outages represented in red with green dots and yellow patches.
A screenshot of a PG&E outage map shows multiple San Francisco neighborhoods across the city's northern edge affected by an unplanned outage Tuesday morning. | Source: Courtesy of Pacific Gas & Electric

The utility company's site offered a preliminary estimated time of restoration of 3:30 p.m.

The first outage mostly affected the city's northern neighborhoods, stretching across the Presidio through Cow Hollow, Fort Mason and Russian Hill, as well as south into parts of Pacific Heights along Laguna Street.

This is a developing story.

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

