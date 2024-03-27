California’s former Controller Betty Yee announced Wednesday she will run for governor in 2026, vying to succeed outgoing Gov. Gavin Newsom against other major Democratic contenders in what will be the first open race for the state's top office since 2018.

If elected, Yee would be the first woman to become California's governor. She is a San Francisco native born to Chinese immigrant parents.

Yee, who currently serves as vice chair of the California Democratic Party, says she wants to tackle affordability, bring transparency to Sacramento and address the climate crisis.