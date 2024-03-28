Photos: Oakland A’s fans boycott Opening Day

Gallery of 8 photos

Expand photo

1 of 8 Go to previous photo Go to next photo

Jay Coffey shows off his custom “stAy” hat before the home opener between the Oakland A’s and the Cleveland Guardians at the Oakland Coliseum on Thursday. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Carlos Villanueva holds up his sign as fans protest before the Oakland A’s home opener on Thursday. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Marcos Tijero shows his tattoos before the home opener. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Maryam Angulo shows off her A’s blanket before the game. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Tiffany Keel and Reagan Keel with their kids Luke and Kennedy are pictured before the game. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Season ticket holders Marty Liljenquis, left, and Jonathon Anderson Marty pose for a portrait before the A's game on Thursday. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Daniel Vasquez and son Isaiah Vasquez, 5, enjoy Isaiah’s first A's game against Cleveland Guardians at the Oakland Coliseum on Thursday. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard