Fisher contends the problem has been the ancient relic known as the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, which was constructed two years before the A’s moved from Kansas City in 1968 and is the fourth oldest venue in the league—behind Fenway Park, Wrigley Field and Dodger Stadium—but with none of the same mainstream allure.

Year after year, former A’s have reached the pinnacle of performance in Major League Baseball—the most recent being Marcus Semien winning a title with the Texas Rangers.

John Fisher, owner of the soon-to-be-former Oakland Athletics and billionaire son of Gap clothing moguls Doris and Don Fisher, is tired of seeing teams reap success from his franchise’s talent pool.

“We have not been able to hold on to our younger players, nor have we been able to play a major role in the free agent market because we needed a new stadium to be able to do those things,” he told The Standard over the phone just hours after the vote was announced. “Now, I think we have a path and an incredible opportunity in Las Vegas to have one of the best ballparks in sports.”

Frustrated by failed efforts to secure public funding for a new stadium in Oakland, Fisher plans to relocate the A’s to a $380 million ballpark on the Las Vegas strip backed by Nevada government bonds.

“We want to be able to sign these players to longer-term contracts and not see them go to other teams and create World Series success for someone else,” he said. “This is one of our goals.”

Since Fisher bought the team in 2005, the A’s have posted an overall win-loss record of 1478-1497 with wins coming in short windows of two- to three-year spurts—2006, 2012 through 2014 and 2018 through 2019—alongside massive roster turnover.

Moving the A’s is, in Fisher’s words, imperative to increase his franchise’s competitiveness by keeping homegrown talent instead of constantly having to reinvent the team.

Fisher’s dream of a shiny new ballpark is one step closer to being a reality as Major League Baseball owners on Thursday morning unanimously approved the relocation of the A’s from the East Bay to Las Vegas.

Johansen was one of the organizers involved in this past season’s “Reverse Boycott” game in which thousands packed into the ruins of the Coliseum to call for Fisher to sell the team.

Yet critics of the move, like Bryan Johansen—A’s fan and part-owner of the Last Dive Bar , an online store that sells merchandise celebrating the history of the Coliseum—believe Fisher hasn’t shown a willingness to invest into the product he puts on the field, a mentality he believes will carry over to the Las Vegas market.

There is also the immediate income boost the team would receive thanks to the MLB’s revenue-sharing distribution, which for the A’s would position Fisher to receive up to $50 million combined in 2024 and 2025 if there’s a stadium agreement in place, according to Forbes .

In a recent interview with Nevada Sports Net , A’s President Dave Kaval said the approved move would launch the franchise into the top half of the MLB in terms of revenue and payroll—one which hasn’t ranked above 18th in the league since 2005 when Fisher took over.

“He’s been in the bottom 10th percentile of the league in payroll, and it’s not going to change if they go to Vegas,” Johansen said. “The way John Fisher operates, it is not to attract fans. He’s a professional and the best in baseball at turning fans away—as evidenced by the low payroll.”

Not just the low payroll, Johansen added, but Fisher’s doubling of season ticket prices on fans and the discarding of almost $1 billion for infrastructure offered by the City of Oakland for the Howard Terminal waterfront site—the last in a laundry list of locations the team proposed for a new stadium which ranged from Fremont and San Jose to Laney College.

What made things untenable in Oakland, Fisher said, was simply that the city ran out of time. Ownership was focused on having a new stadium completed and opened before 2031.

Fisher cited one of the influences in pursuing the Las Vegas move was opposition from Oakland maritime interests—groups representing truckers, terminal operators, dockworkers and other port-related businesses—which threatened the franchise’s timeline for a new stadium.

“Those risks and those challenges of not seeing sort of an end in sight as compared to what we had in Nevada—which had us concluding that we should go forward with Las Vegas,” he added.

After Thursday’s vote, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said the city is still hopeful that—even if the A’s finalize a move—the branding of the team should stay in the East Bay.