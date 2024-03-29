Hundreds of high-tech surveillance cameras are being installed in Oakland and surrounding freeways to battle crime, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday.

Newsom, a Democrat, said that the California Highway Patrol has contracted with Flock Safety to install 480 cameras that can identify and track vehicles by license plate, type, color, and even decals and bumper stickers. The cameras will provide authorities with real-time alerts of suspect vehicles.

Opponents say the technology infringes on privacy and will lead to further police abuse of already marginalized communities.

But Newsom, who has deployed state attorneys and CHP officers to assist Oakland in its crackdown on crime, said the surveillance network will give law enforcement tools "to effectively combat criminal activity and hold perpetrators accountable—building safer, stronger communities for all Californians."

Public safety remains a concern statewide, especially retail theft, forcing even liberal leaders of Democratic cities to embrace increased policing.