One person died from a shooting outside the Powell Street BART station on Thursday night, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.



The department said it started receiving 911 calls about the shooting at Powell and Market Streets at 9:29 p.m. Authorities found one person suffering from gunshot wounds and the San Francisco Police Department unsuccessfully attempted CPR on the victim.



No arrest has been made, according to the police department. BART directed inquiries to the SFPD.



This is a developing story.