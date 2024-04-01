Two teenage boys were arrested Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy outside the Powell Street BART station in San Francisco last week, police announced.

The shooting happened Thursday around 9:29 p.m. in Hallidie Plaza at Powell and Market streets near the BART station entrance, authorities said. Officers arrived at the scene and found a teenager suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics tried to revive the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

On Friday around 6:30 p.m., homicide investigators served a warrant on Turk Street near Market Street. Police said two 16-year-old boys were arrested in connection with the shooting.

Both were booked into Juvenile Hall in Twin Peaks. Police said the investigation remains open and active.