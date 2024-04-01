Two teenage boys were arrested Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy outside the Powell Street BART station in San Francisco last week, police announced.
The shooting happened Thursday around 9:29 p.m. in Hallidie Plaza at Powell and Market streets near the BART station entrance, authorities said. Officers arrived at the scene and found a teenager suffering from gunshot wounds.
Paramedics tried to revive the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
On Friday around 6:30 p.m., homicide investigators served a warrant on Turk Street near Market Street. Police said two 16-year-old boys were arrested in connection with the shooting.
Both were booked into Juvenile Hall in Twin Peaks. Police said the investigation remains open and active.
The suspects' names were not released, as they are minors. The victim has also not yet been identified.