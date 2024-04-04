A U.S. House race in the Bay Area appears headed for a mathematically improbable result—after more than 180,000 votes were cast, a tie for second place.

If the numbers hold, that means that California’s “top two” election system would have to make room for a third candidate on the November ballot, an apparent first for a House race in the state.

“This is a fantastically unlikely outcome,” said Paul Mitchell of Political Data Inc., a research firm that closely tracks voting trends.

Eleven candidates were on the ballot in the heavily Democratic 16th District in the March 5 primary, south of San Francisco, a seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Rep. Anna Eshoo. Under California rules, all candidates appear on the same primary ballot, but only the two with the most votes advance to the general election, regardless of political party.

The top spot was claimed by former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, a Democrat, according to unofficial results that indicated all votes had been tallied. Two other Democrats were deadlocked for the second spot, with 30,249 votes each—state Assemblymember Evan Low and Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian.