A person was hit and killed by a Caltrain test train in San Carlos just after midnight Sunday, authorities said.

The person, "who was on the tracks for unknown reasons," was struck by a southbound train around 12:10 a.m., said Caltrain spokesperson Mahmoud Abunie in a statement.

Emergency personnel responded, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's identity was not available, pending next-of-kin notification by the San Mateo County Sheriff's coroner's bureau.