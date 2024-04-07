Skip to main content
Person hit and killed by Caltrain on Peninsula

Caltrain's new electric fleet was available for a first-glance tour in San Jose on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
A person was fatally struck by an early morning test train along tracks in San Carlos, Caltrain said Sunday. | Source: Joel Umanzor/The Standard
By George Kelly

A person was hit and killed by a Caltrain test train in San Carlos just after midnight Sunday, authorities said.

The person, "who was on the tracks for unknown reasons," was struck by a southbound train around 12:10 a.m., said Caltrain spokesperson Mahmoud Abunie in a statement.

Emergency personnel responded, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's identity was not available, pending next-of-kin notification by the San Mateo County Sheriff's coroner's bureau.

San Mateo County Sheriff's Transit Police Bureau are looking into what caused the fatal collision.

A southbound train was delayed 15 minutes after the incident.

Caltrain has expressed condolences to the individual, train operators, and responding crews, and has reminded the public to exercise caution around train tracks.

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

