The incident made waves in Chinese-language media because of the victims’ identities and connections to the nonprofit world. According to Skylink, a Chinese-language TV station that published video of the incident , three young Chinese men, all staffers from the nonprofit Self-Help for the Elderly, were doing community outreach work at the time of the attack.

Anell Medrano, 35, was arrested for assault on March 28 after allegedly throwing rocks and a bucket at victims near Van Ness Avenue and Vallejo Street. The District Attorney’s Office filed a hate crime enhancement, accusing Medrano of using anti-Chinese speech during the attack.

Kifer Hu, one of the three victims and a director at Self-Help for the Elderly, told Skylink that the suspect also yelled “hate Chinese” during the attack.

In a phone interview, Hu told The Standard that Medrano went on a racist tirade against three of them while following them down Vallejo Street, saying, “Chinese are useless,” “Chinese are soft” and “Go back to your country.”

Hu also provided the video showing Medrano saying, “You wanna see me grab your ass?” before violently grabbing a backpack on one of the victims' back. He also yelled, “I will fuck you up.”