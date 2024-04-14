4 rescued off San Francisco coast after boat capsizes

Emergency workers rescued four people from the water Sunday morning after their 32-foot boat capsized several miles off the coast of San Francisco's Ocean Beach, authorities said.
Firefighters reported on X around 9:30 a.m. that they were responding to the capsized boat, which had overturned about three miles from the shore.
According to a Citizen post and data from ShipXplorer, sailors on the Honourable Henry Jackman tanker spotted the overturned Bay Bliss with four people wearing life vests clinging to the capsized ship's hull in the choppy waters following the stormy conditions in the Bay Area in recent days.
Authorities had rescued the four by around 10 a.m. They were taken to Marin County to be evaluated and were reportedly in stable condition.
The Coast Guard, the San Francisco Police Department and the California Highway Patrol assisted in the rescue, while firefighter units staged at Great Highway and Fulton Street.
The capsizing follows on the heels of a similar rescue around 3 p.m. Saturday in Tomales Bay.
According to a Marin County Fire social-media post, emergency workers rescued six adults and a child who were found clinging to a capsized boat. They were brought to Miller boat launch near Nick's Cove and treated for cold exposure, with three taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The National Weather Service issued a small-craft advisory Sunday morning warning mariners with limited experience in smaller vessels especially to avoid or delay going out. The advisory, in effect from 3 p.m. Sunday through 3 a.m. Tuesday, notes strong northwest winds between 15 to 25 knots, with gusts up to 30 knots, and seas of 7 to 12 feet expected along coastal waters from 10 to 60 nautical miles from shore from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point.