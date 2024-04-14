4 rescued off San Francisco coast after boat capsizes

Emergency workers rescued four people from the water Sunday morning after their 32-foot boat capsized several miles off the coast of San Francisco's Ocean Beach, authorities said.

Firefighters reported on X around 9:30 a.m. that they were responding to the capsized boat, which had overturned about three miles from the shore.

According to a Citizen post and data from ShipXplorer, sailors on the Honourable Henry Jackman tanker spotted the overturned Bay Bliss with four people wearing life vests clinging to the capsized ship's hull in the choppy waters following the stormy conditions in the Bay Area in recent days.

Authorities had rescued the four by around 10 a.m. They were taken to Marin County to be evaluated and were reportedly in stable condition.