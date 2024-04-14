It’s become a maxim: San Francisco has more dogs than children. It’s a factually accurate statement, but—maybe more importantly—one that also feels true, since San Franciscans are known for indulging their pets as though they were children. They lavish upon them $75 three-course tasting menus, treat them to luxury perks such as Reiki massages and spend hundreds of dollars on treats at doggie spas and bakeries.

Now, it turns out that the dogma of canine training—which has evolved substantially over the past two decades—has become a flashpoint on the San Francisco canine scene, one nearly as politicized and touchy as child-rearing. At the core of the debate is the use of “aversives,” or tools that create discomfort to stop unwanted behaviors. One side permits a moderate amount of discomfort when disciplining dogs, from spraying them with water to using shock collars. On the other side is the 100%-positive reinforcement camp, which argues that rewards are the only effective—and ethical—way to train dogs.