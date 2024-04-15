All lanes of Interstate 880 reopened in Oakland after a huge group of protesters gathered near two exits, closing lanes in both directions for several hours, authorities said Monday.
The protesters, who were part of a global economic blockade demonstration regarding the Israel-Hamas war, arrived shortly after 6 a.m. on northbound I-880 lanes south of the Fifth Avenue exit.
"Units are responding right now, and we'll try to get it cleared up quickly," a CHP spokesperson told reporters.
By 10:40 a.m., about 200 to 300 protesters arrived after walking over from the West Oakland BART station and began blocking southbound I-880 lanes near the Seventh Street exit, with one protester arrested, a California Highway Patrol officer told The Standard. Additional law enforcement resources were en route to the scene in advance of further responses, the officer said.
All lanes reopened to traffic by 1:33 p.m., with protesters cleared onto city streets outside an on-ramp and no immediate numbers available on arrests or vehicles towed, a CHP officer said.
A Sig-Alert was issued at 6:49 a.m. for northbound I-880 lanes south of Fifth Avenue due to police activity, with drivers were advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Big-rig truck traffic was allowed along westbound I-580 lanes for the duration of the alert, the CHP said.
It's unclear if the protest is affecting operations at the nearby Port of Oakland, but an account on the X platform said anticipated protests on-site had led the port to close for the day shift. The Standard has contacted port spokespersons for comment.
According to ABC7, organizers say the protests are a part of A15, a worldwide economic blockade in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and calling for an arms embargo and an end to U.S. taxpayer funding for Israel. Monday is the tax deadline for most Americans.
Protests against the conflict and the United States support of Israel have been a regular occurrence in San Francisco and around the region. Activists have organized high-profile demonstrations, blocking major bridges and intersections in the city.