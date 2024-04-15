All lanes of Interstate 880 reopened in Oakland after a huge group of protesters gathered near two exits, closing lanes in both directions for several hours, authorities said Monday.

The protesters, who were part of a global economic blockade demonstration regarding the Israel-Hamas war, arrived shortly after 6 a.m. on northbound I-880 lanes south of the Fifth Avenue exit.

"Units are responding right now, and we'll try to get it cleared up quickly," a CHP spokesperson told reporters.

By 10:40 a.m., about 200 to 300 protesters arrived after walking over from the West Oakland BART station and began blocking southbound I-880 lanes near the Seventh Street exit, with one protester arrested, a California Highway Patrol officer told The Standard. Additional law enforcement resources were en route to the scene in advance of further responses, the officer said.