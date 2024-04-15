All traffic lanes on the Golden Gate Bridge reopened Monday after a group of protesters blocked both directions of Highway 101 for more than four hours, calling for a cease-fire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

A California Highway Patrol alert was issued at 8:10 a.m. for Golden Gate Bridge traffic lanes in both directions due to police activity, with drivers advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

CHP Marin said officers started arresting protesters near the bridge at 10:32 a.m.