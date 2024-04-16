“This day will go down in the annals of San Francisco journalism history,” said Senior Political Editor Annie Gaus, who was joined on Tuesday by The Standard’s Executive Editor Jon Steinberg. “With this new office, The Standard will continue to keep the city’s politicians accountable, whether that’s ensuring they come to work on time or are tipping well at the City Hall basement café. We’ll be watching.”

And, most importantly, a red ribbon from Amazon.com was cut with oversize, $70 gold-encrusted scissors commemorating The Standard’s sleek, 10-by-10-foot workplace that includes working light switches and a carpeted floor.

Bob’s Donuts were munched on. Coffee was sipped. Party poppers exploded with multicolored confetti. Red and white balloons were marveled at.

A vaunted crowd of San Francisco’s movers and shakers—including the acting mayor, members of the Board of Supervisors, renowned writers, campaign consultants and policy aides—descended upon City Hall Tuesday morning for the historic opening of The Standard’s press office.

The office was formerly occupied by local newspaper The San Francisco Chronicle, which is now down to two rooms but was gracious enough to leave The Standard a vintage, 2000s-era desk and chair.

The Standard is the first news outlet to receive an office in the City Hall press room in half a decade, according to the City Administrator’s Office. The Chinese-language newspaper World Journal, along with the San Francisco Examiner, also have offices at City Hall.

Founded in 2021, The Standard is the fastest-growing source for news in the Bay Area and covers a wide range of in-depth journalism for San Francisco, from groundbreaking investigations about City Hall to the best eats around town. Its political reporters will be at City Hall multiple times per week, reporting on board meetings and other events.

“It is a really inspiring space to work in,” said Standard Data Reporter Noah Baustin on Tuesday. “I personally love that the kitchenette has a working microwave and refrigerator.”

Tuesday’s event brought together some of City Hall’s most influential electeds: Supervisor and Acting Mayor Matt Dorsey and Supervisors Joel Engardio and Myrna Melgar.