The news comes as Breed visits Beijing during a weeklong China trip to promote tourism, business investment and cultural exchange. But one unspoken priority of the trip is getting the pandas.

San Francisco will receive a pair of pandas, China announced, signaling a big win for Mayor London Breed, who has been lobbying for them since last year.

"[China Wildlife Conservation Association] shall guide [San Francisco Zoo] to make full preparation for the giant panda facility building, food supply, technical expertise and personnel capability," the memorandum of understanding stated, "to ensure to send a pair of giant pandas to [the zoo] in 2025."

Last November, Breed personally asked China’s President Xi Jinping as he was leaving the city after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit to consider lending the country's beloved giant pandas to San Francisco. Breed later followed up with two letters to Xi and a visit to China.

“San Francisco is absolutely thrilled that we will be welcoming Giant Pandas to our San Francisco Zoo,” Breed said in a prepared statement. “It’s an honor that our City has been chosen for the first time to be a long-term home for Giant Pandas.”

The rare fuzzy animals, considered national treasures in China, are expected to bring more tourists to the city and visitors to the San Francisco Zoo.

Zoo CEO Tanya Peterson expressed excitement about the pandas’ arrival and emphasized the zoo’s support for the species' conservation. But the rental agreement doesn’t mean San Franciscans will get to see the pandas anytime soon.

“There are two plans now: a short-term and a long-term one,” Peterson told The Standard.