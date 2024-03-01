San Francisco Mayor London Breed doesn’t want to give up—not only on her tough reelection campaign, but also on her quest to get pandas for the San Francisco Zoo from China.

Breed already asked Chinese President Xi Jinping for the rare, fuzzy animals in a letter three months ago. On Thursday, Breed sent another letter to Xi asking for giant pandas to make a new home in the city. This time, a wide range of local Chinese American leaders joined the push by co-signing Breed’s letter.

“[We] stand ready to welcome pandas to our San Francisco Zoo,” Breed said in the letter. “[The] exchange of Giant Pandas to zoos in California can be a great contributor to the establishment of a strong foundation for this friendship between our two countries.”

Sources close to the Mayor's Office also revealed that Breed is considering a trip to Shanghai to strengthen the sister city connections.

China announced last month that the San Diego Zoo will receive pandas—raising doubts about San Francisco’s chances to receive the rare animals, as Breed asked Xi during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit last November and also formalized the request by sending a follow-up letter to Xi in December.

But there’s still hope.

In a letter obtained by The Standard, Xie Feng, the Chinese ambassador to the U.S., responded to Breed’s first letter saying Xi appreciates San Francisco’s commitment to the friendship and hinted that pandas could come “early.”