San Francisco is no stranger to panda-mania. Here’s the story

San Francisco is no stranger to panda-mania.

The City by the Bay went ape for two giant pandas shown at the San Francisco Zoo for three months in 1984.

About 43,000 visitors braved rainy weather and a two-hour-long wait in the first nine days for the chance to take a peek at the visitors from the Peking Zoo, according to press reports from the time.

All told, the black-and-white bundles of fun brought a record-setting 409,000 visitors to the zoo and ended then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein's three-year quest to arrange a panda visit.

Wild-born Yun Yun and Ying Xin, both 3 years old, were lent to the Los Angeles Zoo by China for a 3½-month stay during the summer of 1984, when the city hosted the Olympic Games. Afterward, they made a stop in San Francisco.

On top of bamboo, zookeepers fed the the still-growing duo eggs, apples, ground meat, beef bones and yogurt. And thousands of visitors lined up to see them roughhouse and roll around everyday.