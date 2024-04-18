“This new name will cause confusion and chaos for travelers, which will damage the travel industry for the entire region,” he wrote, pointing out that a Portuguese company, Azores Airlines , had already started using Oakland’s new moniker.

In a statement, Chiu wrote that he had “hoped Oakland would come to its senses” in light of his legal threats.

The 39-page lawsuit calls Oakland’s name change “hasty and unnecessary” and claims it “ignores [San Francisco International Airport’s] longstanding protected mark, brand, and identity.”

Days before the vote, however, San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu warned Oakland that it could face a legal challenge if the name change was approved. In addition to a trademark issue, Chiu asserted the new name may confuse travelers, especially those who do not speak or read English.

The tweak, they claim, will help boost service and help advertise the airport’s proximity to San Francisco Bay.

Following through on its promise, San Francisco filed a lawsuit against Oakland in federal court on Thursday, alleging the city violated trademark law when it changed the name of its airport earlier this month.

“We want to see the entire Bay Area thrive as a tourist destination and expand our offerings to visitors, but the renaming is not a legal or practical way to go about it,” Chiu said.

SFO Director Ivar C. Satero joined Chiu on Thursday in support of the lawsuit, calling Oakland’s decision “detrimental” to the passenger experience. Mayor London Breed has also spoken out against Oakland’s move, saying that the city didn’t need to make the change to have its airport stand out.

In an interview on Thursday, Port of Oakland spokesperson Robert Bernardo said "no one can deny the geographic fact that Oakland is in the San Francisco Bay."

He added, "We trust that our travelers understand the San Francisco Bay Area has more than one airport."

At the port commissioner’s meeting last week, officials pushed back against claims that Oakland was infringing on San Francisco’s name—and that the change could help shine a light on an airport that’s long been in the shadow of SFO.