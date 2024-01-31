A 24-hour diner on a crime-plagued street near Oakland International Airport has closed for good.

Denny's, the classic casual American restaurant with more than 1,500 locations worldwide, has closed its location at 601 Hegenberger Road.

A statement from Denny's confirmed the decision to shut the 54-year-old diner, noting the area's well-documented issues with thefts and car break-ins.

"The safety and well-being of Denny’s team members and valued guests is our top priority," the statement said. "Weighing those factors, the decision has been made to close this location."

The closure comes mere days after In-N-Out shuttered its location right off Hegenberger Road, the first such closure in the chain's 75-year history.