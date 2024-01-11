Unbeknownst to Giroux, he had become the victim of car-smashing thieves within seconds of leaving his car, even as his girlfriend sat inside the passenger seat. While Giroux didn’t lose any valuables, both luggage bags were full of clothes and his girlfriend’s medication was inside her carry-on, which thieves took.

Paul Giroux was buying gas inside an Oakland 76 gas station for his rental car, but his visit was about to cost him more than the $100 he paid for gas.

This commercial strip is not alone. Thieves frequently hit at least one other commercial plaza nearby .

During the six hours The Standard spent along a commercial corridor near Oakland International Airport, several businesses, local residents and two security guards said the area is notorious for car break-ins, often going after tourists who are caught unaware .

And it was hardly the only break-in that happened that day.

The Standard witnessed a gray compact SUV pull up to a white Kia sedan parked by a gas pump at the 76 gas station on 449 Hegenberger Road on Tuesday around 6:50 p.m. when a man in a gray hoodie got out of the SUV’s passenger seat, opened the rear driver’s-side door and took two carry-on luggage bags before fleeing in the SUV.

‘It’s Really Bad Around Here’

The guard said they take more theft reports at the In-N-Out than at any other location they patrol.

The guard said they and six other guards patrol the area throughout the day and into the night, watching for break-ins at gas stations along Hegenberger Road between Leet and Edgewater drives, a nearby commercial plaza, a Chevron on 98th Avenue and the In-N-Out at 8300 Oakport St.

An Allied Universal security guard, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of losing his job, said they had taken 60 reports of car break-ins in two months.

Cindy Varela, owner of Zona Latina Hn taqueria, says she sees multiple cars broken into at a Shell gas station at 285 Hegenberger Road, which is across the street from her restaurant.

On Tuesday between 6 and 7:30 p.m., The Standard saw three cars with smashed windows in the parking lot outside In-N-Out and spoke to all three victims, two of whom said they were In-N-Out customers.

“On a regular day, I’d say five,” the guard said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they are afraid of retaliation for speaking to a reporter. “On a bad day, I can’t even get a report in because it’s back-to-back.”

A security guard with Brosnan Risk Consultants who patrols the In-N-Out said they see multiple break-ins at the fast-food restaurant daily.

“I’d say two to three a day,” Varela said. “Oakland is crazy.”

Sitting in Varela’s restaurant, East Oakland couple Jose and Sandra Lopez said they often get gas at the Shell station and see break-ins frequently. A recent article posed the question of whether it was the most dangerous gas station in America due to the high volume of complaints about theft.

“Even when they’re at the pump and [the driver’s] back is turned, they’ll go in through the passenger window,” Sandra Lopez said, adding that she has seen thieves take airport carry-on bags from that gas station. “It happens every day.”

The Standard witnessed a similar kind of smash-and-grab in February 2023, when a woman who said she was from Seattle and heading to Oakland International Airport was standing by a gas pump as she refueled a rental car at a Chevron on 98th Avenue. A thief smashed her front passenger window, took her purse from the passenger seat and fled in a compact SUV.

Shell employees on duty declined to comment, but a Shell spokesman said in an emailed statement, “We take seriously the safety of site staff and customers at Shell-branded retail locations and are concerned to see reports of these incidents.”