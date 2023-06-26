’30 cars a day’: Thieves target Bay Area rental cars

Vinson mainly works on private vehicles but occasionally fixes rental cars too, and rental car companies in the Bay Area, in particular, are feeling the pain. Employees at some rental car companies say dozens of their cars each day are returned with broken windows.

“It’s been a busy day,” Vinson said over the phone Friday between fix-it jobs.

Before the pandemic, Tylan Vinson mostly fixed windshields damaged by flying debris or broken in accidents. But nowadays, at Super Auto Glass, his auto glass repair shop in South San Francisco, half of his work is replacing windows broken by thieves.

“Rental car companies are losing money hand over fist from broken windows,” said Sharky Laguana, head of the American Rental Car Association and owner of Bandago Van Rental. “If it takes two to three weeks to get windows, we can’t rent out that car.”

'30 Cars a Day'

“There’ve been times we’ve gotten back 30 back with broken windows,” an Avis Car Rental worker concurred.

“We get like 30 cars a day broken into,” a worker at National Car Rental said. Another employee of the company agreed with that estimate. “I’d say that’s the average,” they said.

Staff at multiple rental car companies at San Francisco International Airport said they see dozens of cars returned daily with broken windows. The employees agreed to speak on the condition that they not be named, because they were not authorized by their corporate bosses to talk to the press.

A worker who repairs auto glass at an in-house garage on the top floor of SFO’s car rental center put the figure at 10 to 20 per day.

The rental fleet at SFO for Enterprise Holdings, which owns National Car Rental, Enterprise Rent-a-Car and Alamo Rent a Car, contains 6,000 vehicles while the airport fleet for Avis Budget Group, which owns Avis Car Rental and Budget Rent a Car, has 3,000 vehicles, workers said. Of those two fleets, between a third to a half are being rented at any given time, workers said.

Hertz Global, Avis Budget Group and Enterprise Holdings did not respond to requests for comment about how many of their cars are broken into daily.

Superior Auto Glass in South San Francisco fixes broken windows on 35 to 40 cars a day, of which 25 to 30 are rental vehicles.