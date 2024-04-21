Bartender Cole Gummere couldn’t figure it out. Why would a huge corner lot, just a 10-minute walk to the Chase Center, sit undeveloped for decades?

“I’m surprised, in this city, no one’s done anything with it,” said Gommere, who works at the Connecticut Yankee bar. “It’s not like shit’s going bad in Potrero Hill.”

For at least 20 years, the 13,433-square-foot lot at 100 Texas St. has sat empty as the surrounding neighborhood has boomed, transforming from a manufacturing hub to one of the city’s hottest real estate spots, with new condo buildings dotting the area, not wanting for nightlife and restaurants in almost any direction.