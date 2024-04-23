Mayor London Breed is proposing new legislation that would force some stores in the Tenderloin to close earlier—and impose $1,000 fines every hour for those that don't comply.



If passed by the Board of Supervisors, the ordinance would require liquor stores, smoke shops and corner markets to close from midnight to 5 a.m. in "a small area of the Tenderloin," the Mayor's Office said in a press release Tuesday.



Breed alleges these late-night retail shops in the Tenderloin are attracting illegal behavior and undermining the city's progress in breaking up drug markets. The curfew would be in place for one year under a pilot program if approved.