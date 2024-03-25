“But it doesn’t really bother me because I don’t have any items,” he said, wiping dirt off his cheek from sleeping face down on the sidewalk.

“They’re shutting it all down,” he said, explaining how the city had moved him from block to block around the Tenderloin before ending up on Willow.

He nibbled on a melted pack of M&Ms as he explained why so many homeless people live on Willow Street.

Maric’s skin was covered in scabs from a skin condition he contracted by sleeping on the sidewalk. He had yanked most of the hair out of his scalp and his feet appeared broken—jutting sideways from the rest of his body.

Dean Maric, a 28-year-old homeless man, was just waking up from a nap on the corner of Polk and Willow streets at around 3 p.m. on Thursday as he fished for a hit of fentanyl from his pocket. For a pipe, he used a broken pen inscribed with the San Francisco Homeless Outreach Team’s logo.

Housed residents say they fear for their safety. Their complaints about those living on the street below include weapons, fires and prolific drug use. They claim their calls on the city for help are often countered with excuses and in one case— a $560 fine.

People living and working along Willow Street, a strip of alleyways between Van Ness and Larkin streets, say the city’s effort to clean up the rest of the neighborhood has effectively cornered homeless people, drug activity and crime near their homes and businesses.

But even as the city’s leaders tout an improvement in street conditions in its most troubled neighborhood, residents of this beleaguered street say the crackdown has intensified their issues.

Willow Street, where Maric sat, is a longstanding hot spot for homelessness and drug activity in San Francisco.

Josh Srago, who lives and works in a condo above Willow Street, said he’s disturbed by the constant noise that reverberates through his living room from the alley below.

“When we first moved in, it was like having another neighbor,” Srago said. “Then a different crowd moved in.”

He said the city's solutions are short-lived and his calls for help are often responded to with excuses, as police blame a court ruling for their inability to address problematic homeless encampments.

A man wields a large blade on Willow Street on Feb. 16. | Source: Courtesy Josh Srago

Srago said he called the police on a man wielding a machete in February, but officers just spoke to the man and moved on. Police were contacted for details on the incident but did not respond by publication time.

A common refrain from the police department, Srago said, is that his block of Willow Street lies just outside of the Tenderloin station’s purview—meaning there are fewer resources allocated for issues related to homelessness.

“If this is our life, so be it,” Srago said, noting he doesn't necessarily blame the police. “We just want transparency.”

The Department of Emergency Management and the San Francisco Police Department both denied this claim, contending the city’s police stations work in unison.

In a statement, the DEM said its outreach workers visit Willow Street more than any other location in the city and the street is cleaned every Tuesday.