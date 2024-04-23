Slack co-founder Stewart Butterfield's 16-year-old child has been reported missing and is believed to be in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, according to police and local officials.
Mint Butterfield was reported missing by their mother, entrepreneur Caterina Fake, on Monday, Marin County Sheriff Sgt. Adam Schermerhorn confirmed to The Standard. They were last seen around 10 p.m. in Bolinas on Sunday and were reported missing the next morning.
Officials said the teen, who has a San Francisco address, has a history of substance abuse and is known to frequent the Tenderloin.
The Marin County Sheriff's Office posted a flyer with Mint Butterfield's picture to the social media platform Nextdoor on Tuesday. Supervisor Matt Dorsey reposted the flyer on X, saying Butterfield was now believed to be in or around the Tenderloin.
Influential writer and social media personality Yashar Ali also posted about the teenager's situation in a post seen over 400,000 times according to X analytics.
The San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to questions about the teen's whereabouts or if it was involved in the investigation Tuesday. Dorsey did not return a voicemail.
Fake and Butterfield co-founded the image hosting website Flickr in 2004 and sold it to Yahoo in 2005. They divorced in 2008. Butterfield went on to start the now-ubiquitous workplace chat tool Slack, which was acquired by Salesforce in 2021 for $28 billion. Butterfield left the company in 2022.
Fake and Butterfield did not respond to messages.
This is a developing story.