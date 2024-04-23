Slack co-founder Stewart Butterfield's 16-year-old child has been reported missing and is believed to be in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, according to police and local officials.

Mint Butterfield was reported missing by their mother, entrepreneur Caterina Fake, on Monday, Marin County Sheriff Sgt. Adam Schermerhorn confirmed to The Standard. They were last seen around 10 p.m. in Bolinas on Sunday and were reported missing the next morning.

Officials said the teen, who has a San Francisco address, has a history of substance abuse and is known to frequent the Tenderloin.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office posted a flyer with Mint Butterfield's picture to the social media platform Nextdoor on Tuesday. Supervisor Matt Dorsey reposted the flyer on X, saying Butterfield was now believed to be in or around the Tenderloin.