Tesla layoffs slash over 3,000 California jobs

California's employment department received layoff notices Tuesday that reveal Tesla will slash more than 3,000 jobs at multiple work sites in the state.
Notable jobs lost include 1,452 positions at the Fremont Gigafactory, one of the state's largest manufacturing centers. The total number of California jobs cut by the electric vehicle giant is 3,300, according to the employment department's WARN notices.
Earlier this month, the company said it would lay off at least 10% of its workforce. Tesla CEO Elon Musk called the cuts a necessary belt-tightening due to economic conditions, according to a company memo obtained by CNBC, following a story first reported by Electrek.
"As part of this effort, we have done a thorough review of the organization and made the difficult decision to reduce our headcount by more than 10% globally," Musk said at the time. "There is nothing I hate more, but it must be done. This will enable us to be lean, innovative and hungry for the next growth phase cycle."
Tesla employed around 140,000 people globally as of the end of 2023. A 10% reduction would amount to approximately 14,000 jobs lost.
Tesla's Fremont factory produced nearly 560,000 vehicles in 2023 "thanks to our ~20,000 Fremont-based employees," according to the electric car company's fourth-quarter report, which also touted the delivery of its first Cybertrucks from its Austin-based Gigafactory to customers.
The complete list of Tesla's California layoffs by location is below:
• 3500 Deer Creek Road, Palo Alto: 155 positions
• 45500 Fremont Blvd., Fremont: 1,452 positions
• 47623 Fremont Blvd., Fremont: 25 positions
• 4170 Business Center Drive, Fremont: 11 positions
• 3777 Spinnaker Court, Fremont: 8 positions
• 44320-44350 Nobel Drive, Fremont: 6 positions
• 701 D'Arcy Parkway, Lathrop: 9 positions
• 17100 Murphy Parkway, Lathrop: 77 positions
• 18250 Murphy Parkway, Lathrop: 49 positions
• 5150 Glacier St., Lathrop: 23 positions
• 500 E Louise Ave., Lathrop: 24 positions
• 401 Nestle Way, Lathrop: 17 positions
• 18260 S Harlan Road, Lathrop: 32 positions
• 700 D'Arcy Parkway, Lathrop: 284 positions
• 1220 Page Ave., Fremont: 1 position
• 47811 Warm Springs Blvd., Fremont: 3 positions
• 48370 Kato Road, Fremont: 17 positions
• 1055 Page Ave., Fremont: 19 positions
• 47400 Kato Road, Fremont: 108 positions
• 47700 Kato Road, Fremont: 214 positions
• 901 Page Ave., Fremont: 403 positions
• 1501 Page Mill Road, Palo Alto: 237 positions
• 3000 Hanover St., Palo Alto: 81 positions
• 4180 El Camino Real, Palo Alto: 11 positions
• Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto: 2 positions
• 633 S. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank: 6 positions
• 3022 Kenwood, Suite E, Burbank: 28 positions
• 811 S. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank: 30 positions