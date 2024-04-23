Tesla layoffs slash over 3,000 California jobs

California's employment department received layoff notices Tuesday that reveal Tesla will slash more than 3,000 jobs at multiple work sites in the state.

Notable jobs lost include 1,452 positions at the Fremont Gigafactory, one of the state's largest manufacturing centers. The total number of California jobs cut by the electric vehicle giant is 3,300, according to the employment department's WARN notices.

Earlier this month, the company said it would lay off at least 10% of its workforce. Tesla CEO Elon Musk called the cuts a necessary belt-tightening due to economic conditions, according to a company memo obtained by CNBC, following a story first reported by Electrek.