On closer inspection, Cybertruck owners are not your archetypal truck owners of yesteryear, rolling around in a gas-guzzling Ford F-150 with a “BGTRK” license plate. Rather, they appear to mostly be techies, doctors and real estate investors.

While it is difficult to pin down exactly how many Cybertrucks are now on the road, they are hard to miss, with their Blade Runner-esque design. Driving one is like choosing to wear leather pants to a courtroom custody battle or sequins to work . Suffice to say, it’s a choice.

Did we just witness the pinnacle of automobile design, or is this the natural conclusion to humanity’s gradual slide into anti-intellectualism and over-commercialism?

John Stringer stood beside his brushed steel Tesla Cybertruck, peering into the front as he watched the trunk lid cleanly snap a carrot as it closed.

Enter Stringer, father to four kids and three Teslas—although his wife is insisting that one will eventually have to go. (The cars, not the kids, he assures.)

The Silicon Valley native and tech worker was one of the select few included in Tesla’s Foundation Series rollout, or inaugural class, and took delivery of his Cybertruck in February after signing up to buy it four years ago.

After getting his new truck, he immediately drove to a custom body shop in Los Angeles and had it wrapped in vinyl camouflage (to emulate the Christopher Nolan Batmobile, he said) since the stainless steel is not conducive to paint. He now drives his Cybertruck to work all three days he’s required to be in the office.