Man arrested after attack on San Jose mayor injures bodyguard

A plainclothes San Jose police officer assigned to Mahan's security detail tried to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect grew more agitated and threatened the officer.

Around 6:03 p.m., Mahan was being interviewed near South First and East San Fernando streets in downtown San Jose when a man began shouting profanities and acting erratically toward the mayor and his staff, a police spokesperson said.

A man was arrested on suspicion of assault after an altercation involving San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan during a media interview Tuesday evening, authorities said.

While interviewing Mayor Matt Mahan in downtown San Jose, a man was shouting at us and fought Mayor Mahan's security guard. The fight lasted a couple minutes and the man was arrested by SJPD. Police said they were compiling evidence and sending it to the DA's office/ pic.twitter.com/aJxGRLC7RU

Despite attempts to calm him down, the suspect advanced and struck the officer, police said. A struggle ensued for several minutes as the officer tried to detain the suspect. Bystanders helped subdue the man, who was taken into custody.

The officer was taken to a local hospital and treated for moderate injuries, authorities said.

The suspect was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on multiple charges, including felony battery on a police officer. His motive and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

"Mayor Matt Mahan is deeply grateful to his security detail and the entire San Jose Police Department," his spokesperson Tasha Dean said Wednesday in a statement.

"The actions of the Officer tonight were heroic and a testament to the de-escalation training that makes our officers effective, compassionate, and stewards of community trust. His thoughts are with the officer and he hopes for a speedy recovery."