Yet the real incitement came when the performance began—not with lilting strings and a curtain raise, but with the low thrum of a single electronic note by British musician Floating Points and a sheer black screen. For the next 66 minutes, the crowd was gripped by a modern retelling of the Pandora myth, the company’s first full-length ballet choreographed by a woman, Canadian American Aszure Barton. Nearly 50 dancers writhed and wiggled on a stage designed with the help of artificial intelligence by Barcelona-based Hamill Industries, all of the performers clad in black reflective bodysuits.

For audiences, the surprises began with the show’s printed program. The booklet came sealed with the words “DO NOT OPEN”: part provocation, part dare. The cover was decorated with only an abstract swirl of silky fog.

The encore of San Francisco Ballet’s AI-inspired Mere Mortals, a seven-performance run that ends Wednesday, represents the largest and most unexpected bouquet in artistic director Tamara Rojo’s inaugural season.

Rojo sat down with The Standard in early April to reflect on the singular vision that inspired her first programmed season at the San Francisco Ballet. “I believe in why I’m commissioning female choreographers and collaborators,” she said. “But I think the work stands by itself.”

The additional seven performances of Mere Mortals were not pre-planned—rather they were a generous bow to the staggering response received by the ballet’s initial run. Many people who originally came to see the performance knew nothing about it, Rojo said. And very little about the woman who orchestrated it.

“Yet they keep coming back,” she said.