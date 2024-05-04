Strong winds, flooded streets as wintery storm douses Bay Area

If you're hitting the roads this weekend, watch out for flooded streets and falling branches.
The National Weather Service on Saturday said the wintery storm moving through the Bay Area is bringing gusting winds up to 40 mph that "could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects."
The NWS also issued a flood advisory for San Francisco, northwestern San Mateo County and northwestern Alameda and southwestern Contra Costa counties, urging motorists to slow down, avoid driving through ponded roads and watch out for oil slicks.
The weather should warm as the weekend draws to a close, with a dayslong stretch of sunny skies expected by early next week.