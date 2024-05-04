Skip to main content
Strong winds, flooded streets as wintery storm douses Bay Area

A white SUV splashes through a large puddle on a wet road, with water spraying to the sides.
A car drives through rain along a portion of the Great Highway in San Francisco on Saturday. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
By The Standard Staff

If you're hitting the roads this weekend, watch out for flooded streets and falling branches.

The National Weather Service on Saturday said the wintery storm moving through the Bay Area is bringing gusting winds up to 40 mph that "could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects."

A car wheel is splashing through water, droplets frozen in motion.
A car drives through rain along a portion of the Great Highway in San Francisco on Saturday. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard

The NWS also issued a flood advisory for San Francisco, northwestern San Mateo County and northwestern Alameda and southwestern Contra Costa counties, urging motorists to slow down, avoid driving through ponded roads and watch out for oil slicks.

Most of the rain is expected to last through early Saturday evening, per NWS, with temperatures mostly in the 50s and overnight lows in the 40s along the coast.

The weather should warm as the weekend draws to a close, with a dayslong stretch of sunny skies expected by early next week.

