On a recent Sunday, The Standard checked out some rare open-house showings. At least half a dozen floating homes are currently listed for sale . The least expensive is the LSD (for “Landing Ship Dock”), a 300-square-foot, $425,000 two-loft one-office home atop a concrete barge on the Main Dock. The priciest is the Sea La Vie, a 1,728-square-foot, $1,795,000 two-story floating home at the end of Gate 6½ Road. The Sea La Vie boasts four decks, three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and a hot tub.

Among the 400-plus floating homes along the marinas' docks are luxurious multilevel vessels with sweeping water views, decks hovering just above Richardson Bay's surface and price tags surpassing $1 million. It's a far cry from the community's counterculture roots in the 1960s when artists and writers, tinkerers and other fringe-dwellers claimed abandoned wartime ships as alternative living spaces.

In the serene waters of Waldo Point Harbor, Sausalito's eclectic houseboat community enjoys everything from impromptu float-in concert performances by local musicians to informal fresh fish or ceviche sales from commercial fishermen—all set to the ever-present cries of seagulls and the gentle lapping of waves.

Outside the Beachcomber on the picturesque South Forty Dock, its owners, Laura and David Wiggins, were chatting with neighbors.

For most folks making a home next to the water, natural wonders never get old. Over time, many learn to pick out visiting fauna by sight, sound and suppertime feeding patterns. “Every once in a while, a seal will come through,” Laura Wiggins said. “Sometimes you're sitting here, and a bird will perch right there, like a great heron."

The couple bought the two-story floating home for $680,000 in February 2020 during their time abroad as Foreign Service officers. The home, which features a fireplace and comes with a kayak, currently lists for $1,050,000.

The pair moved to a cottage (on land) to make room for their middle child returning from college, and now hope to sell their floating oasis to a new full-time resident.