President Biden's Bay Area visit Thursday and Friday is expected to disrupt traffic in parts of San Francisco's downtown, Nob Hill and Chinatown neighborhoods, as well as along Highway 101.

The president will reportedly land at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View around 7:40 p.m. before arriving in San Francisco around 8:15 p.m., according to Roll Call's calendar.

According to reports, the president is due to attend two fundraisers, including one Friday at the Portola Valley home of Vinod Khosla, a billionaire venture capitalist whose investment portfolio includes everything from software companies to DoorDash and Instacart.

Travel to the fundraisers will likely require the presidential motorcade to take Highway 101 into San Francisco late Thursday and out of the city on Friday.