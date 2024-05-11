But the case garnered widespread attention, and Saturday’s rally drew a sizable crowd of about 100 people, who convened on the park’s sunny hillside holding handmade posters that read “no hate, only love” and “no to racism.”

The San Francisco Police Department told The Standard that both incidents are being actively probed as hate crimes. No arrests have been made.

Terry Williams, a born-and-raised Alamo Square resident known for walking dogs in the park, found a package left on his front porch on April 26. Inside was a blackface doll with a noose around its neck and racist slurs written on it. Another doll and package was left at his door on May 5.

After two threatening racist messages were sent to a San Francisco dog walker, his friends and neighbors in the community convened for a “Rally Against Racism” Saturday to demand justice.

Bruce Hill, who has lived next door to Williams since 1998, said he was shocked when he learned of the hate crimes.

“Terry looks after this neighborhood,” Hill said. “The fact that he was attacked when he’s a protector of this beautiful space we all live in is shocking and what that person did to him is cowardly.”

“This hate crime is just absolutely insidious,” said Jack Song, one of the rally organizers and a neighbor of Williams for 20 years.

Rev. Amos Brown, a local civil rights leader and president of San Francisco’s NAACP chapter, delivered a speech to thank attendees for standing up against “bigotry, nooses, black dolls and all the paraphernalia that has dehumanized Black folks.”