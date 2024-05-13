After the festival’s debut in September in 2022—on the same weekend that brought tens of thousands of kinksters and BDSM practitioners to San Francisco for the Folsom Street Fair—Portola moved to the first weekend of October in 2023. That put it in direct competition with Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, the free, folky event held every year at Golden Gate Park’s Marx Meadow. For 2024, Portola will now go back to the last weekend of September, opposite Folsom once again.

In spite of a little early-season rain, the 2023 iteration of Portola was much smoother than the first year, both in terms of cell service and crowd control. Electronic performances are often loud, however and last year’s festival was met with complaints—chiefly from residents in Alameda, several miles across San Francisco Bay from the festival itself. A move to shut down the festival was short-lived, however, as the organizer promised better outreach and sound dampening in 2024.