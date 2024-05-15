Woman dragged by Cruise robotaxi gets over $8M settlement: Report

The DMV suspended Cruise's driverless taxi permits . The company is now taking steps to reinstate its license to drive passengers around autonomously in San Francisco and is set to resume operations in Phoenix soon.

California Department of Motor Vehicles officials say Cruise didn't show regulators complete footage of an Oct. 2 incident in Downtown San Francisco where a robotaxi dragged a woman after she was hit by a human driver.

Robotaxi company Cruise has paid out between $8 million and $12 million to a woman who was dragged 20 feet by one of its autonomous vehicles in downtown San Francisco last fall, according to Fortune .

Citing an anonymous source whose information was independently verified, Fortune confirmed the settlement but was unable to identify the victim of the October crash, which resulted in life-threatening injuries.

After the point of impact, the Cruise vehicle came to a stop with the woman trapped underneath. However, the robotaxi then attempted to pull over while the pedestrian was under the vehicle, which dragged her about 20 feet at a speed of 7 mph before coming to a final stop.

The victim is said to have been discharged from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital after arriving in critical condition, Fortune reports.

In the aftermath of the incident, General Motors cut Cruise's annual budget by $1 billion and replaced almost all of its management team. Tax filings show that the robotaxi firm has lost over $9 billion since GM took over in 2016.