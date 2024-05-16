A grand estate known as the “Bay Area's Western White House” is heading to auction, offering a rare opportunity to own a replica of one of the world's most iconic buildings.

The 24,000-square-foot residence in Hillsborough—the posh San Mateo County enclave once home to Elon Musk—was designed in 1930 to mirror the White House's famous facade. It was the vision of tycoon George Hearst, the son of newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst, and acclaimed architect Julia Morgan.

It will be auctioned by Concierge Auctions starting June 13, with the initial bid estimated to be between $10 million and $17 million. The recently renovated estate was last listed for $36.9 million.

The Neoclassical Georgian structure features majestic columns and an impeccable horseshoe-shaped driveway that greets visitors to 401 El Cerrito Ave. rather than 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

The interior design of the 11-bedroom, nine-bath (and five-half-bath!) home blends vintage accents like intricate crown molding with contemporary elements throughout its four floors.

In the home's lower-level “staff quarters,” a fitness room, wine cellar, living room and laundry center would likely take the sting out of hosting guests or family members for extended periods.

Highlights include a wood-paneled “Oval Office,” a gourmet kitchen, a primary suite with dual bathrooms and dressing rooms, a pool pavilion and a home theater.

“There's nothing quite like being greeted by the majestic columns and a facade exuding such grandeur—a sight that is normally only available to the leader of the free world,” Alex Buljan of listing agency Compass said in a statement.

The nearly 3-acre grounds boast a rose garden, mature trees and a fountain-adorned gazebo.