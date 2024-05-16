Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
News

Inside Hillsborough’s ‘Western White House’ as it goes on sale

A swimming pool shimmers in sunlight in front of a large white building
The ‘Western White House,’ a Julia Morgan-designed estate on nearly 3 acres of land in Hillsborough will go up for auction June 13. | Source: Courtesy Brian Kitts Visuals
By George Kelly

A grand estate known as the “Bay Area's Western White House” is heading to auction, offering a rare opportunity to own a replica of one of the world's most iconic buildings.

The 24,000-square-foot residence in Hillsborough—the posh San Mateo County enclave once home to Elon Musk—was designed in 1930 to mirror the White House's famous facade. It was the vision of tycoon George Hearst, the son of newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst, and acclaimed architect Julia Morgan.

It will be auctioned by Concierge Auctions starting June 13, with the initial bid estimated to be between $10 million and $17 million. The recently renovated estate was last listed for $36.9 million.

The Neoclassical Georgian structure features majestic columns and an impeccable horseshoe-shaped driveway that greets visitors to 401 El Cerrito Ave. rather than 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

The interior design of the 11-bedroom, nine-bath (and five-half-bath!) home blends vintage accents like intricate crown molding with contemporary elements throughout its four floors.

In the home's lower-level “staff quarters,” a fitness room, wine cellar, living room and laundry center would likely take the sting out of hosting guests or family members for extended periods.

Highlights include a wood-paneled “Oval Office,” a gourmet kitchen, a primary suite with dual bathrooms and dressing rooms, a pool pavilion and a home theater.

“There's nothing quite like being greeted by the majestic columns and a facade exuding such grandeur—a sight that is normally only available to the leader of the free world,” Alex Buljan of listing agency Compass said in a statement.

The nearly 3-acre grounds boast a rose garden, mature trees and a fountain-adorned gazebo.

The town of Hillsborough is known for its top-ranked schools, a private golf course and a strong sense of community.

A grove of tall green trees surrounds a large white building seen from above
The “Western White House” is pictured from above. | Source: Courtesy Brian Kitts Visuals
A chandelier hangs over a wooden-floored interior atrium with a fireplace at an estate
That's quite the chandelier, “Mr. President.” | Source: Courtesy Brian Kitts Visuals
An estate room with a wood-lined, window-ringed interior looks out on a sunny tree-lined yard
Your very own Oval Office; imagine the classified documents you could stash in here? | Source: Courtesy Brian Kitts Visuals
Fancy chandeliers, deep cabinets and a marble-topped island adorn a kitchen within the 'Western White House'
There is plenty of natural light in the kitchen ... and an unnatural amount of fancy light fixtures. | Source: Courtesy Brian Kitts Visuals
A swimming pool shimmers in sunlight next to flowers, a small fountain and a line of trees
The actual White House has two swimming pools, but not like this one. | Source: Courtesy Brian Kitts Visuals
An ornate circular fountain burbles in front of a large white building at evening time
You'd certainly feel like the commander-in-chief living here. | Source: Courtesy Brian Kitts Visuals

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

NewsReal EstateResidential Real Estate