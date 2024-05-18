Eastbound traffic across the Bay Bridge ground to a halt for a couple hours late Saturday afternoon as emergency crews battled a wildfire on Yerba Buena Island.

By 5 p.m., nearly two hours after the fire prompted the entire lower deck of the bridge to close, Caltrans reopened three of the five eastbound lanes, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson confirmed to The Standard.

Still, traffic was expected to be slow-going for hours to come.