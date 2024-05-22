After tracking down each of the parties, Dietrich was able to reunite these San Francisco visitors with their stolen luggage—minus any wallets or electronics, the main items that “bippers,” or auto burglars, are interested in. His sole reward: tears of joy in the eyes of a 7-year-old girl from Ontario rejoined with the stuffed bunny her father had given her for her birthday. “She thought she would never see it again,” Dietrich said.

Amidst the detritus, Dietrich was able to identify victims hailing from not one but three different continents: a Korean businessman whose rental car had been broken into at Golden Gate Park; two tourists from Denmark who were victims of a smash-and-grab at Fisherman’s Wharf; and a Canadian family of four whose bags had been snatched while they dined at Mel’s on Lombard Street.

Donning heavy-duty yellow work gloves and wielding a flashlight, he drove over to the scene to begin sifting through the contents of the discarded bags. He was looking for any clue that might identify the rightful owners—a passport or driver’s license, a scribbled name on a business card, an address on a luggage tag, even a label on a prescription medicine bottle.

Earlier this year, Mark Dietrich got a call from some Richmond District neighbors about a pile of ransacked luggage strewn across 15th Avenue. As he has done dozens of times over the past several years, Dietrich sprang into action.

“As stolen luggage began appearing more and more frequently in our neighborhood, I simply could not stand still,” Dietrich said. An ex-Eagle Scout and longtime community activist, he was angry and frustrated, “knowing that someone’s trip to San Francisco was ruined by criminals.”

Thieves were breaking into cars at popular tourist destinations, like Fisherman’s Wharf, the Palace of Fine Arts and Crissy Field, then speeding down Park Presidio and turning into the Richmond District to dump what they couldn’t easily fence. Smash-and-grabs were also taking place in Golden Gate Park and Lands End, resulting in dumped bags throughout the neighborhood.

A 54-year-old retail data scientist, he has lived in the avenues near Geary Boulevard for 18 years. At the beginning of the pandemic, he began to notice piles of stolen luggage with the contents strewn on the sidewalk outside his home.

Angered by what he sees as the city’s ineffectiveness in policing the so-called “bipping” epidemic that has afflicted the city in recent years, Dietrich decided to help do something about it—one stolen, stripped and discarded suitcase at a time.

Very occasionally, Dietrich resorts to taking unidentifiable luggage to the Richmond Police Station, hoping that the victim has filed a police report. Most of the time, they haven't. He claims a 90% success rate in returning stolen bags to their owners. By contrast, he estimates that 80% to 90% of all luggage returned to SFPD gets destroyed or donated.

He found that approximately four out of five bags contained identification sufficient for him to contact the owners, including passports and business cards. When he could find a name, he would search social media for contact information.

Dietrich serves on the Richmond Station’s Community Police Advisory Board and knew that SFPD didn’t have the bandwidth to search through discarded luggage. So he put on his gloves and began sorting through the possessions himself.

‘The city simply hasn’t done enough’

He frequently drops off both documents and luggage at international consulates to be returned to foreign visitors. “Victims are always very happy to be reunited with their passports,” he said.

According to Dietrich, bippers are usually only interested in two things: cash and electronics. Everything else, they dump—including many items that are difficult or expensive to replace. Dietrich has found countless prescription glasses, vital medications, mouth guards, house and car keys, and very often, passports—the loss of which can ruin a trip.

When Dietrich contacts victims, they are often suspicious at first. But soon they realize that he’s not asking for anything in return—just letting them know where they can pick up what remains of their possessions.

He has returned a family bible, a hard drive containing five years of academic research, a “lucky” backpack that survived multiple military tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, and all the equipment and supplies carried by a girls' volleyball team.

Despite their gratitude, tourists often tell him that the experience of getting robbed has permanently harmed their impression of the city. They say “they are not coming back to San Francisco anytime soon, and that they are going to tell their friends and family not to come here,” Dietrich said.

“The city simply hasn’t done enough to curtail this crime,” he continued. “Crime happens where cops are not, and we’re down 500 to 800 officers, so there simply aren’t the resources to fight this crime effectively.” He also blames city officials for failing to aggressively prosecute smash-and-grab perpetrators.

For years, San Francisco has had the largest number of car break-ins per capita of any large U.S. city. In 2022, SFPD data showed 23,454 reports of “theft from vehicles,” or approximately 64 car break-ins a day. In 2023, that number dropped by 16% to an average of 54 break-ins a day. (The Richmond District had reports of 2,642 car break-ins in 2022, or seven break-ins a day, which fell about 10% in 2023.)

As police and political attention to the problem has increased, bipping incidents have begun to slow—but they are far from over. The latest SFPD crime statistics for the first quarter of this year show “theft from cars” decreased by 51% from the same period a year ago. Dietrich confirms this trend, reporting a “noticeable reduction in luggage dumps in the past year.” The city and SFPD have implemented deterrence measures, increasing police presence in tourist spots and posting “Park Safe” signs warning people to leave nothing in their cars.