The building, Casa de la Misión, is a permanent supportive housing community for formerly homeless seniors. Mercy Housing, the nonprofit that manages the building, did not immediately respond to The Standard’s request for comment.

The owner of the nearby Temo’s Cafe said the man, an elderly immigrant from Russia, regularly comes to her business. She often gives him free coffee because he says he doesn’t have money. Every few days, he brings her flowers. A recent bouquet was sitting on the counter Thursday.