A plan bankrolled by tech billionaires to build a city from scratch in rural Solano County has qualified for the November ballot, election officials announced Tuesday.

Dubbed the “Homes, Jobs and Clean Energy Initiative,” the measure asks voters to approve zoning for a brand new city of up to 400,000 people, which its backers are calling the “East Solano Plan.” In a letter Tuesday, Solano County Registrar of Voters Tim Flanagan said he determined that a petition to place the plan on the ballot received a sufficient number of signatures after verifying a sample of the more than 20,000 signatures submitted.

The plan has been hugely controversial, with tensions flaring at informational town halls about the project as people sounded off about the plan. Residents have raised concerns about the mass-purchasing of more than 50,000 acres of land from farmers and expressed fear that jobs will dry up after the construction is complete.

The Sierra Club, one of California’s most venerable environmental organizations, derided the land acquisitions as a “hostile takeover.”